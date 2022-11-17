K’taka police rescues boy sold by his mother to couple in Erode

COIMBATORE: Police team from Attibele station in Karnataka on Thursday rescued a six-year-old boy sold by his mother to a childless couple in Erode. The rescue was made based on a complaint given by the boy’s father Balamani from Bengaluru. A painter by profession, Balamani married Mamtha from Ballur after being in love in 2012. The couple had two children, a girl, who was differently abled and a boy. In 2020, Mamtha ditched him to stay with her two children at her parent’s house in Ballur. One and a half month ago, Balamani had gone to see Mamtha and grew doubtful as he could not find his son there. He then took the girl child with him. Based on a complaint, Attibele police registered a case and traced the boy to be with a childless couple in Erode. They refused to part with the boy and pleaded with Balamani to have him with them. However, Balamani took his son after his wife Mamtha also disowned the children. Further inquiries are on.