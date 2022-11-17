HC restrains BJP IT wing head from making remarks against Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: Justice CV Karthikeyan of the Madras High Court passed an interim injunction restraining Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu IT wing secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar from making any defamatory statements, tweets, and interviews against Tamil Nadu EB Minister V Senthilbalaji.

The judge passed the direction on hearing the defamation suit filed by the minister seeking an interim injunction against Nirmalkumar.

Senior Advocate P Wilson, appeared for the minister and argued that the defendant is habitually defaming the plaintiff through tweets on social media and interviews.

“The defendant is not engaging in any constructive criticism or political opposition but is only defaming through vexatious and slanderous allegations without any basis. No material evidence has been disclosed for his defamation campaign in the last six months,” Wilson argued.

The senior lawyer also submitted that when a legal notice was issued to the defendant, he did not give any explanation/ justification for his accusations, but tweeted about the notice with further false and defamatory statements.

Recording the submissions of Senthilbalaji, the court ordered notice and granted an interim injunction restraining Nirmal Kumar from making defamatory tweets and interviews against the plaintiff till the next date of the hearing. The suit was posted on November 29.