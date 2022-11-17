Dharmapuri youth arrested for running fake placement firm

COIMBATORE: A 29-year-old youth, who ran a fake placement firm and conned several youth promising jobs abroad, was arrested by Coimbatore crime branch police on Thursday.

The accused Tamil Selvan, who hailed from Dharmapuri, was running a fake placement firm, ST Global Placements at Anna Nagar in Peelamedu. As he published on the recruitment for vacancies in New Zealand-based firm, a large number of youth approached him.

Police said that the conman took Rs 1.5 lakh to three lakh for job placement. “Most of those who fell into his trap were from Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Pudukkottai districts,” said a cop.

For those who paid the money, Tamil Selvan sent fake appointment orders and also copies of flight tickets only to extract more money. He would then cancel their flight tickets.

Whenever the job seekers, who have paid the entire money, ask him regarding the recruitment, Tamil Selvan would evade from giving a proper reply. Based on a complaint from one Vijayan from Madurai, the Coimbatore crime branch police registered a case and arrested the accused.

More than 16 persons, who were duped around Rs 17 lakh lodged a complaint soon after his arrest. More arrests are likely to happen in the coming days. Police have also recovered as many as 44 passports of gullible youth from his possession.