Bus stand shops auction put off for 3rd time

VELLORE: Public using the new Vellore bus stand will have to grin and bear it for some more time as the proposed auction of 75 shops on the premises were postponed due to administrative reasons for the third time on Wednesday.

Of the total 85 shops in two levels, 10 were earmarked for various official purposes with the remaining 75 being allotted for various public related purposes, including hotels.

With the auctions being postponed repeatedly the most affected are the travelling public who suffer as there are no shops for bottled water, tea, coffee, snacks or meals in the new bus stand.

The Corporation announced auctions on November 15, but when those interested turned up to get documents, they were disappointed when a notice was put up postponing the auctions to November 23 due to “administrative reasons.”

While the November 15 auction allowed participants to get documents in the morning for the auction in the afternoon, the November 23 auction called on participants to get documents a day earlier.

When queried, some officials said that the new bus stand had been handed over to the local body’s revenue wing and that they were responsible for the auction.

But, revenue wing officials were tight lipped when asked for “the administrative reasons” which repeatedly postponed the auctions for the third time in row.