Bhavan scuffle: TNCC disciplinary panel summons ‘Ruby’ Manoharan

CHENNAI: The disciplinary committee of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has summoned its MLA from Nanguneri ‘Ruby’ Manoharan for an inquiry on November 24 in connection with the scuffle that broke out at state party headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan on November 15.

In his show cause notice to Manoharan, K R Ramasamy, chairman of the TNCC disciplinary committee on Thursday advised Manoharan to turn up at Sathyamurthy Bhavan at 10.30 am on November 24 for the hearing of the disciplinary committee and provide clarification regarding the undesirable incidents that took place on November 15. Ranjan Kumar, president of the SC wing of the state Congress has also been summoned for the inquiry.

The notices have been issued as a sequel to a resolution adopted at the meeting of all district Congress presidents who advised the disciplinary committee led by Ramasamy to recommend disciplinary action against Manoharan to the TNCC chief. About 62 of the 64 districts Congress presidents who took part in the meeting on Wednesday signed the resolution and submitted a copy of it to the AICC in charge of Tamil Nadu Dinesh Gundu Rao the same day.

According to the resolution, speaking at his turn during Tuesday’s discussion on the 2024 Lok Sabha election preparations at the Bhavan, Ruby Manoharan objected to only one of the three-block presidents in his constituency being given to his supporter and also sought the removal of Tirunelveli east district president KPK Jayakumar. Though an elaborate clarification was provided on the transparent organization election process, including a clarification from the State Congress chief at the meeting, supporters of Manoharan locked the entrance of the party headquarters, attempted to attack Alagiri after showering abuses him and a few other senior party leaders, the resolution said, admitting to Manoharan’s supporters and others exchanging blows. Accusing Manoharan of bringing people to unleash violence and organizing the scuffle instead of amicably resolving the election issue in consultation with the TNCC chief, the resolution said that the undesirable incidents were planned with the intent to protest against the president at the party state headquarters.