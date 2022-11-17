All schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu to work on Nov 19

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced November 19 (Saturday) as a working day for schools and colleges across the State. The announcement has come to compensate for Deepavali holiday declared on October 25.

As per the government circular, for the benefit of students and teachers returning from their home towns post the Deepawali festival, October 25, a day after the festival was declared as a holiday for all schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu.

However, to compensate for the same, November 19 will be a working day for both educational institutions in the State, confirmed the circular.