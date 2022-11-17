Aavin officials instructed to focus on boosting procurement

CHENNAI: After the increase in the procurement price, state Dairy Minister SM Nasar on Thursday instructed Aavin officials to focus on increasing the procurement quantity.

“There is an increase in the procurement of milk and officials should work to boost the volume further. To increase the sale of milk, officials should work to obtain orders from tea shops, restaurants, canteens and private organisations,” said the Minister while chairing a review meeting on Thursday.

Following the long-term demands of farmers and milk producers, the state government increased the procurement price of both cow and buffalo milk by Rs 3 per litre. Nasar, in his address at the meeting, directed officials to ensure that the hike in procurement price reached the milk producers without any delay.

The Minister also compared the sale of dairy products over the last three months, August, September and October, in various cooperative unions and asked the officials in-charge of the unions where the manufacturing has dwindled to increase the sales.

He further directed Aavin officials to monitor the regular supply of milk in the ongoing monsoon season from the control rooms round the clock. “Aavin officials should ensure that the supply of Aavin milk and dairy products are not affected on rainy days and should monitor the regular supply through the Aavin control rooms throughout the day,” said the Minister.

He also inquired about the lumpy skin disease affecting the cattle during the monsoon season and ordered to initiate steps to ensure that the milk supplied to the public is tested before going for sale.

After the meeting, when Aavin officials were asked about the increase in procurement volume after the hike in procurement price, they said that in monsoon season milk procurement will be affected by various factors and the exact details will be available only after the end of the season.