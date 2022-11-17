2 held for creating chaos in Tiruvallur Collectorate

TIRUVALLUR: Two men who created a ruckus at the guesthouse located in Tiruvallur Collectorate were arrested after they verbally abused a guard in an inebriated condition on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Navin Kumar (22), and Sathish Kumar (35), of Ranipet in Arakkonam.

The complainant Stalin (36), a resident of Nethaji Nagar, works as a staff member at the guesthouse inside the Collector’s office.

On Wednesday when he was in the midst of work, the duo Sathish and Navin came in a bike, approached him and claimed that they have an online booking to stay in the guesthouse with the recommendation from Electricity Minister. “When Stalin asked him for the relevant documents and identity proof for the booking, the duo who were in an inebriated condition got into an argument with him and verbally abused him,” police said.

Following this, Stalin lodged a complaint with the Tiruvallur Town police who registered a case against the accused and arrested them. Investigations are on.