19 buildings removed in Thanjavur after due warning

TIRUCHY: As many as 19 buildings found to be constructed on encroached lands were removed by the Thanjavur civic body on Thursday. The Smart city works are under way in Thanjavur and the civic administration has been identifying encroached buildings and on Thursday, as many as 19 such buildings were removed at Vandipettai. According to the officials, the building owners were given proper notice well in advance but still, they failed to respond to the warning. As per the norms, they were bulldozed amidst a heavy police security. Assistant Executive Engineer Rajasekaran monitored the eviction drive.