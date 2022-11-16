Waterbodies overflow after heavy rain in Mettupalayam

COIMBATORE: Incessant rains led to water overflowing from water bodies into residential areas in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore on Wednesday.

A flooded river flowing down Kattanji Hills led to overflowing of Karamadai ‘kuttai’ and ‘Pollathi Kulam’ into a couple of villages in Mettupalayam area. As water flowed on Punganpalayam Road, the vehicle riders had a tough time wading through it.

Rain began to lash out past midnight and continued till Wednesday morning. Routine traffic resumed on the stretch only after water receded later in the day. As the famed ‘Karupparayan’ Temple remained flooded, devotees couldn’t enter the premises to offer prayers.

Meanwhile, 62-year-old Akila from Ambedkar Colony suffered injuries after a damp compound wall adjacent to her tile-roofed house collapsed due to rains in the morning.

On hearing her loud cries, neighbours rescued and rushed her to Mettupalayam Government Hospital for treatment. Police said that the elderly woman is out of danger and is still under treatment.

The Karamadai police and officials of the revenue department visited the spot for an inspection and to give compensation. A large area of farm lands has also come under water due to rains. Barring such isolated rain, the skies remained clear in most parts of the Western districts.