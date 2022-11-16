Village prez stripped of financial power by Tirupattur Collector

TIRUPATTUR: President of Veerankuppam village panchayat Divya Janakiraman was stripped of powers to operate finances in the local body by Collector Amar Kuswaha, officials said on Tuesday. The issue dates back to May this year, when these columns highlighted how the president’s husband Janikaraman not only conducted panchayat meetings by sitting in the elected president’s chair, he also ordered the demolition of the old panchayat building without the requisite official permission. Three ward members complained to the Vaniyambadi RDO who then undertook an enquiry and submitted a report to the collector. Collector Kuswaha then stayed the financial powers of the president citing her husband’s interference in panchayat affairs and for the demolition of the panchayat building.