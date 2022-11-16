TamilNadu

Vellore police book cases against 1,026 BJP cadres

They had created nuisance among the public with their slogans thereby obstructing traffic too.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

VELLORE: The district police booked cases against 1026 BJP cadre, including 248 women, who participated in demonstrations against the DMK government without obtaining permission from the police, on Wednesday. They had created nuisance among the public with their slogans thereby obstructing traffic too. The BJP conducted demonstrations in town and PU levels where they raised slogans against the hike in power tariff, milk prices and property tax. The demonstrations were held in 21 locations including Vellore, Katpadi, KV Kuppam, Gudiyattam, Anaicut, Latheri and Pernambut.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Vellore
DMK Government
Katpadi
KV Kuppam
BJP cadres
obstructing traffic
Latheri

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in