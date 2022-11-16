Vellore police book cases against 1,026 BJP cadres

VELLORE: The district police booked cases against 1026 BJP cadre, including 248 women, who participated in demonstrations against the DMK government without obtaining permission from the police, on Wednesday. They had created nuisance among the public with their slogans thereby obstructing traffic too. The BJP conducted demonstrations in town and PU levels where they raised slogans against the hike in power tariff, milk prices and property tax. The demonstrations were held in 21 locations including Vellore, Katpadi, KV Kuppam, Gudiyattam, Anaicut, Latheri and Pernambut.