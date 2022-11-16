Total COVID recoveries in Tamil Nadu cross 35.54 lakh

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 65 new cases including an international passenger from the UAE on Wednesday. Total number of cases in State crossed 35.93 lakh. Chennai reported 11 new cases. Other districts reported less than 10 cases with 6 cases in Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari and Chengalpattu had 5 cases each. At least 17 districts did not report any new case. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) reduced to 0.9% after 7,972 samples were tested on Tuesday. The highest TPR was reported with 2.8% each in Virudhunagar and Kanniyakumari. As many as 97 patients were discharged across the State on Wednesday. The total number of recoveries reached 35,54,998.