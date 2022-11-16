TNPCB begins auditing of bio-medical waste facilities across TN

CHENNAI: With the dumping of bio-medical waste continuing unabated near the water bodies and state border, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has commenced a third-party audit at common bio-medical waste treatment facilities across the State.

In a compliance report on the implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, Municipal Administration and Water Supply department said the audit is under process in five facilities and is yet to start in another five facilities. The State has 10 such facilities.

Meanwhile, activists urge the government to increase the number of common bio-medical waste treatment facilities as the present number is insufficient to handle bio-medical waste generated by as many as 27,598 healthcare facilities including hospitals, labs and others.

Jawaharlal Shanmugam of the Federation of Consumer Organisations, who had filed a case with the tribunal seeking directions to curb unauthorised disposal of bio-medical waste, said common bio-medical waste treatment facilities should be opened in all the districts. He also said the present facilities are insufficient for a huge number of healthcare facilities, which makes them resort to illegal dumping.

Recently, the TNPCB filed a report saying online monitoring of production, procurement and disposal of raw materials for medicines by healthcare facilities is not feasible to prevent the dumping of bio-medical waste near Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. However, the board has asked the police to trace vehicles crossing the border with GPS technology.