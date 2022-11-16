TN govt allocates over Rs 84 cr to revamp rural libraries

CHENNAI: For revamping 3,808 rural libraries under the Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, the Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 84.27 crore for the academic year 2022-23. The scheme aims to improve the rural infrastructure so as to benefit the population.

As over 3,800 libraries out of 12,525 libraries across Tamil Nadu are in poor condition, village panchayat unions have set 2024 as a deadline to revamp these libraries.

Of the funds allotted by the government, Rs 25,000 will be given to each library to purchase new furniture and Rs 50,000 to buy additional books in the library. Besides, repair works will also be held at these libraries and also toilets will be constructed.

Additionally, to make the premises more inclusive, the building will be made barrier-free to encourage senior citizens and differently-abled persons to visit the libraries.

The funds allotted will be transferred to the concerned district, who have been directed by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj to submit the progress report during and after the revamping work.

It is important to note that, the State government in 2021-22 has allotted Rs 91.75 crore to renovate 4,116 libraries in the State. Of them, 70 per cent was State funds, while the rest were capital grant funds.