Three arrested for running illegal online lottery racket in Kovai

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore rural police on Wednesday arrested three persons for running an online lottery illegally. The accused persons identified as Sajith (32), Vignesh (31) and Prakash (41), all hailing from Marutham Nagar had created different types of online only lotteries. For every two hours, the trio would pick three digit numbers and announce prizes for it. Police inquiries revealed that they earned huge amounts through lottery business and lived a lavish life. The state government has banned lottery business. Police seized six cell phones and a car from the gang members. Further inquiries are on.