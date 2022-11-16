Thoothur gripped by FIFA fever, footballers’ cut-outs dot beach road

MADURAI: The FIFA World Cup fever is gripping every corner of the world, there has been different attempts by locals across the state to show their love for the game and one such was Kanniyakumari districts’ coastal hamlet Thoothoor, where giant banners of several international football stars have been displayed.

Banners of ace footballers, Lionel Messi of Argentina, Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Neymar of Brazil, in unique jerseys are dotting the Beach Road in Thoothoor.

Jemald Vincent, general secretary, Netaji Library and Sports Club, Thoothur, said on Wednesday that not only the fishermen of Thoothur were adept in fishing at sea, but they and their family members have equally great skills in football.

Driven by their passion for the game, many at this coastal village raised funds to put up these giant banners. They begin to play the game from the tender age of five. Several youngsters, who started their training from their childhood have honed their skills over time and are active on local grounds.

Thoothur, which is synonymous with great football tradition in Tamil Nadu, is home to many national footballers. Around 30 highly skilled street footballers from Thoothur had so far represented various teams in Santosh Trophy and 12 players have represented Southern Railway, Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and the Income Tax. “I myself was part of the ICF team in 2002,” Jemald Vincent told DT Next.

Bibin SR Paul Miranda, a resident and secretary of St Thomas Boat Owners and Workers Union, Thoothur, said seven banners, including three of Messi have been put up on five football grounds at Thoothoor. The playgrounds were designed for ‘sevens’ and ‘elevens’ game. “It is sheer football skills that helped my relative, who completed only Class 12, to get a job in government. It has motivated many youngsters with less educational value to take up football and most of them are now in good jobs,” he said.

S Princeton Fernando, a footballer, said that players often engage in ‘seven’s football-game in Kerala. A few years ago, L Theerthose, a coach and native of Thoothur was named as District Sports Officer, Thoothukudi, he recalled while talking about the job prospects through football.

On Easter Sunday, a one-day football tournament, which goes on till late night, with the participation of national teams is organised annually at Thoothur. It is a popular event in this region.