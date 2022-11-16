TamilNadu

Stalin launches breakfast scheme in Palani Temple's school, college

Stalin inaugurated this via video conference from the Secretariat.
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the breakfast scheme for students studying in 2 schools and 4 colleges under the management of Palani Dhandayuthapani Temple.

Stalin inaugurated this via video conference from the Secretariat.

At a cost of Rs 3.7 crore, the programme has been introduced to help more than 4,000 students.

Stalin-led government also introduced free breakfast programme for students in Classes 1 to 5 of government schools on September 15 in Madurai. On September 16, the scheme was implemented in Chennai by Mayor R Priya and ministers.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chief Minister MK Stalin
Video conference
breakfast scheme
Palani Dhandayuthapani Temple
Free breakfast programme

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in