Stalin launches breakfast scheme in Palani Temple's school, college

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the breakfast scheme for students studying in 2 schools and 4 colleges under the management of Palani Dhandayuthapani Temple.

Stalin inaugurated this via video conference from the Secretariat.

At a cost of Rs 3.7 crore, the programme has been introduced to help more than 4,000 students.

Stalin-led government also introduced free breakfast programme for students in Classes 1 to 5 of government schools on September 15 in Madurai. On September 16, the scheme was implemented in Chennai by Mayor R Priya and ministers.