Ruby Manoharan to be ‘sacked’ from Congress?

CHENNAI: A meeting of the Congress district presidents led by the state party chief KS Alagiri is understood to have adopted a resolution seeking the ‘expulsion’ of the party MLA from Nanguneri Ruby Manoharan from the party.

The resolution is learned to have been adopted a day after the supporters of the MLA caused a scuffle at the party state headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan in protest of the appointment of Tirunelveli East district party president Jayakumar.

Supporters of Manoharan came to near blows at Sathyamurthy Bhavan on Tuesday evening, accusing the Tirunelveli east party president of posting his supporters in the districts for a consideration.

The MLAs supporters demanded the immediate sacking of Jayakumar. Congress sources with knowledge of the decision said that the meeting of the district party chiefs has resolved to punish the resourceful MLA for instigating violence at the Bhavan.