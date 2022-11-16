Northeast monsoon: 48,187 medical camps conducted in TN so far

CHENNAI: At least 48,187 special medical camps have been conducted in Tamil Nadu for the last 55 days to prevent seasonal diseases, of which as many as 1.04 lakh people have been diagnosed with fever and recovered, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Wednesday, after distributing mosquito nets for 23,000 residents staying near the river bank at Saidapet.

“Over 1 lakh students have been screened for fever in camps conducted in schools through mobile medical vehicles. A total of 76, 08,504 people have been benefitted in the last 55 days across the State, and 1.04 lakh diagnosed with fever and recovered. The flu cases that occur during the monsoon season are immediately diagnosed and treated through these special medical camps,” said Subramanian.

He further stated that this is the first time in the history of Tamil Nadu that medical camps have been conducted for 55 consecutive days. In Chennai, 3,562 camps were conducted, and 2,33,919 people benefited from them. As many as 216 doctors, 516 nurses, and medical staff were appointed for medical camps conducted in 90 places in the city.

It is noteworthy that recently 200 medical camps were conducted in 200 places on a single day and 90,000 people have benefited from it. To prevent dengue, and malaria in Chennai city, a total of 3,278 field workers are deployed and engaged to carry out various preventive measures. Also, disinfectants, bleaching powder, chlorine tablets, and fogging machines are in stock for mosquito control operations.