Girl ends life by taking poison over sexual abuse; parents protest

COIMBATORE: Parents of a 17-year-old girl, who committed suicide by consuming poison alleging sexual harassment, staged a protest refusing to receive her body at Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital (GMKMC) on Wednesday.

They sought stern action against the accused. The minor, a native of Perambalur consumed poison on October 25 and died without responding to treatment at GMKMC on Wednesday.

In a suicide note, recovered by police, the girl blamed one Manikandan from Veppanthattai and three others, including a woman of forcefully abducting her by spraying some sedative on August 31.

She accused Manikandan of tying the nuptial knot, while she was in semi-conscious state. They also took photos of her in a compromising position and forced her to say to police that she married out of her own will. If not, they threatened to make her photos public and also issued death threats.

Earlier, based on a missing complaint from the family members, the Kaikalathur police traced and rescued the girl and sent her with parents. Even after being rescued, Manikandan and a few others visited her house and issued threats.

On October 25, the girl was found in an unconscious state in the house. Shocked family members rushed her to a primary health centre and then to GMKMC.

Despite treatment, the girl died on Wednesday morning. Police inquiries revealed that the girl took the extreme step depressed over the unfortunate developments.

The girl’s parents accompanied by members of CPM and AIDWA staged a protest in front of GMKMC, refusing to receive the body after post-mortem, while demanding action against the culprits. Further inquiries are on.