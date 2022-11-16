African snails conquer Palar lake beds post rains

CHENNAI: The villagers along Palar lake bed in Kancheepuram are in fear with the African land snails surfacing everywhere in the locality after the rains. The villages like Aganpakkam, Avalur, Neikuruchi, and Arthur have become the favourite spots and almost all the houses are occupied by African land snails. Villagers fear the dangerous snails could spread rat fever and brain fever. The villagers said last year they were able to spot several snails in some places during winter but this year they are uncountable. The villagers said these snails are infecting their vegetables and fruits on the farm. The panchayat officials have no clue on how to control the snails as these are new even to them. On Wednesday, the villagers went to the Collectorate and petitioned for steps to control the snails.