200 gram gold paste found in passenger’s dress at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: AIU sleuths from Tiruchy international airport seized around 200 gram gold worth Rs 8 lakh from a woman passenger on Wednesday. While the airport officials were checking baggage of a passenger from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia, they intercepted a woman on suspicion. They took her to a special room and inspected her in which they found that she had concealed 200 gram worth gold as a paste in her dress and soon, they seized the gold worth Rs 8 lakh. The officials detained her for an interrogation whether she was a habitual offender.