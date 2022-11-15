Young mother dies with toddler during rescue bid

COIMBATORE: A 25-year-old woman and her one-year-old child died of drowning in a farm well in Salem on Tuesday.

Police said Meena, wife of Vinod, from Indira Nagar was feeding her one-year-old daughter Subha Sri near the well. She had then left the child to switch on the motor to irrigate the farm.

“Unfortunately, the child fell into the well, which had no parapet wall. On seeing this, Meena also jumped into the well to save the child, but she too drowned,” police said. In a while, the family members had gone in search and found one of Meena’s slippers floating in the well.

On receiving information, Fire and Rescue personnel from Shevapet arrived and took out the bodies of the woman and child after a search. Their bodies had been sent for post-mortem at Salem Government Hospital. Ammapet police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.