Vocational programmes to be launched in TN govt colleges

CHENNAI: In a bid to further develop the skills, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to conduct vocational programmes for students studying in more than 40 Government Arts and Science colleges across all the districts through the State Skill Development Corporation.

Stating that the government has allocated Rs 3.32 crore, a senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the vocational programme directly develops expertise in techniques related to technology, skill, and scientific technique to span all aspects of the trade.

"The vocational programme will be designed specifically taking into account the actual need of the students in Arts and Science Government Colleges and the applicability of the subject knowledge in the jobs they are going to undertake in the immediate future,” he added.

According to the official, the authorities from Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation will actively collaborate with government agencies, reputed private skill training institutions, and industry partners to impart industry-oriented and placement-linked vocational training.

He said the vocational programme also prepares the students, who will be choosing specific trades and careers at various levels in the industry, which requires specific needs.

Claiming that the training program is expected to benefit over one lakh students, the official said interested students from the 48 governments and government-aided schools could register and get the training free of cost.

Pointing out that students could also view all the proposed vocational training programme details available, including course duration and the syllabus adopted, and apply through the State Skill Development Corporation's portal.

"An official notification to start the vocational program will be issued shortly,” he said.