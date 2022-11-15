Tirupattur Collector’s PA found dead in house

TIRUPATTUR: Police registered a case and are investigating the circumstances under which Tirupattur Collector’s PA (accounts) Mohanakumaran (53) was found dead in his house on Monday.

A native of Salem district he lived as a bachelor in a private house. After participating in official meetings on Saturday, he went home but failed to turn up for work on Monday. As there was no leave request, officials tried to contact him, as his signature was required in many files. But, as the phone was not answered, subordinate officials who went to his house found the door locked from the inside. Also, as a foul odour emanated from the house.

They informed senior officials who then contacted the town police who broke the door open. On entering police found Mohanakumaran naked and dead on his cot. Collector Amar Kuswaha on being informed visited the house along with DRO Valamathi, RDO Lakshmi and others. Based on a complaint from the local VAO, the body was sent to the GH for post mortem. Police said that the victim might have suffered a heart attack after switching on the heater and disrobing for a bath.