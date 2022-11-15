‘Prima facie in graft charge against EPS in colleges construction’

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) informed the Madras High Court that there are prima facie in the corruption complaint made against former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and others in the construction of 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu from 2019 to 2020.

State Public Prosecutor Hassan Mohammed Jinnah representing the DVAC made this submission before Justice V Sivagnanam when the judge was hearing a petition filed by N Rajasekaran, a resident of Mudikondan Village in Tiruvarur district.

The petitioner prayed for a direction to order a CBI probe to file FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, the then health secretary J Radhakrishnan, former principal chief engineer buildings Rajamohan, RK Vats, Secretary to National Medical Council for looting the government money to the tune of several crores while constructing buildings for the 11 medical colleges.

According to the petitioner, the state government had decided to establish 11 medical colleges in Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Nagapattinam, Tirupur, and The Nilgiris districts and GOs were released for construction of buildings with State and Central funds.

“The Government of Tamil Nadu issued separate GO for construction of each of the aforesaid Medical Colleges by specifically mentioning the extent to be constructed and for allocation of funds. Though some extent was said in the GO, the buildings were constructed to lesser extents,” the petitioner argued.

He further pointed out the Ramanathapuram medical college as one case saying, “The tender was issued for construction of Medical College and Hospital to an extent of 1176778 square feet. But now only a lesser extent of 999296 square feet has been constructed in the entire amount for which tender was taken. Due to this, Rs 52 crore was swindled by the authorities and politicians.”

He charged the same practice was followed in the construction of buildings in other places too. “The extent of construction has been reduced while carrying out the construction of medical colleges and hospitals. The then ruling party and government officers have allocated and floated tender for huge amounts for the benefit of construction companies than the actual construction cost, in order to benefit them with an ulterior motive and have enriched themselves,” Rajasekaran said in his affidavit.

Since EPS was responsible for the PWD department, he wanted a CBI probe against him and other officers as per his representation dated July 7, 2021, to the DVAC.

PP Jinnah informed the court that since EPS is the leader of the opposition in TNLA, the state has to receive consent from the state government for filing FIR against the former CM.

The matter has been posted on December 20.