Preparations in full swing for Deepam fest despite rain in T’malai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Preparations for the annual 10-day Karthigai Deepam festival in the temple town of Tiruvannamalai have been gathering pace despite the rain in a bid to ensure that everything is ready on time for the grand occasion.

While the painting of the small peedams, which will house the 63 Nayanmars, was recently completed, work is under way to finish the painting of the Brahma Vahanam, which will be used for the procession around the four mada streets on the seventh day. The Nayanmars procession will be taken out a day earlier.

HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu reviewed the ongoing works on Tuesday. Collector B Murugesh said, “facilities for devotees will be of excellent standards compared to the previous years. Arrangements have been made anticipating around or over 5 lakh devotees for the Maha Ratham procession on December 3 and another 25 lakh on December 6 when the Barani and Maha deepams are lit.”

Facilities will include 13 bus stands on nine approach roads, including four spare termini, 59 car parking lots to handle 12,400 cars. In addition to these, 2,692 special buses would make 6,431trips to the temple town, another 100 buses, including 80 school buses, will be plied as shuttle services between the bus stand and girivalam path, autos to charge Rs 30 per person for the first 2.5 km and Rs 50 beyond this limit.

To cater to emergency healthcare needs, 15 108 ambulances will be stationed in select locations apart from 10 bike ambulances and 15 medical station on the girivalam path.

Elaborating, the Collector said, “a total of 12,100 policemen will be posted on duty for the festival and 26 fire service tenders will also be at the disposal of officials. Nearly 23 vulnerable points on the path will be watched by 150 Forest Department staff, while 169 CCTV cameras will monitor devotees inside the temple with another 97 doing the same on the girivalam path. To help those in need, 35 assistance booths will also function throughout the festival days.”

In total 15 executive magistrates would be nominated for the occasion while four control rooms would function at the Collectorate, district police office, RTO and fire services office. For the convenience of police personnel 110 rest stations would be set up and another 19 such facilities would be established for fire service personnel.

For supply of water to visitors, 51 RO systems would be installed at 159 identified locations in addition to the 108 non-RO water facilities. “Toilet facilities, including 423 seats and 386 urinals, will be set up at 85 locations,” he added.