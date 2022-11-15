New low pressure area over Bay of Bengal to form tomorrow: IMD

CHENNAI: A new low pressure area will develop over the Bay of Bengal tomorrow, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Met has also issued a warning that heavy rain may occur in Tamil Nadu's coastal regions, and the rains are likely to intensify from the November 19.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicts that moderate rainfall will occur during the next four days in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Also, a warning has been given that cyclonic winds will blow in the Bay of Bengal on the November 16, 17 and 18.

Most parts of Tamil Nadu are receiving moderate to heavy rains due to the Northeast Monsoon. The low pressure area that prevailed yesterday (November 14) in the Southeast Arabian Sea has weakened and is now prevailing as a low atmospheric circulation.

Over the South Bay of Bengal and nearby locations, a new low pressure area is expected to form tomorrow (November 16th).