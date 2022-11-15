Nalini lying; I am a witness, says former cop Anusuya

CHENNAI: Former cop and a key witness in the Rajiv Gandhi murder case Anusuya on Tuesday accused Nalini Sriharan of lying and said that she was a witness who saw the convicts at the scene of crime.

Talking to reporters at the state Congress party headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan on Tuesday morning that she was on security duty and she was badly injured then.

“I lost both my fingers. I was a witness who saw the convicts. Nalini is the prime accused in the case. The convicts have been released using favourable laws,” Anusuya said.

Referring to Nalini’s media interaction, Anusuya said that the special court did not convict her and 25 others to death only based on her deposition, but deposition of 1,444 witnesses.

“I was standing next to Indira Gandhi statue. She (Nalini) says that I was not there. Why did she come there? What time did she come there? What job did she have there? Did she belong there? Photographs released later show her at the spot,” the former cop added.