More special trains for Sabarimala pilgrimage: Details inside

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified weekly special fare special trains to clear the extra rush during the Sabarimala Festival season.

Train no 07129 Nanded – Kollam Junction Weekly Special fare special will leave Nanded on Thursdays at 23.45 hrs on 17th & 24th November 2022 and reach Kollam Junction at 12.55 hrs on the third day (2 Services).

Train no 07130 Kollam Junction – Secunderabad Weekly Special fare special comprising two AC tier-II, 10 AC tier-III, five sleeper classes, three general second class and one general second class (Divyangjan friendly) and luggage cum brake van coaches will leave Kollam Junction on Saturdays at 15.00 hrs on 19th & 26th November 2022 and reach Secunderabad at 00.30 hrs on the third day (2 Services).

Train no 07131 Narasapur – Kollam Junction Weekly Special fare special will leave Narasapur on Mondays at 17.10 hrs on 21st & 28th November 2022 and reach Kollam Junction at 19.35 hrs on the next day (2 Services).

Train no 07132 Kollam Junction – Narasapur Weekly Special fare special consisting of one AC tier-II, one AC tier-III, 11 sleeper class, six general second class and two generals second class coaches will leave Kollam Junction on Tuesdays at 20.45 hrs on 22nd & 29th November 2022 and reach Narasapur at 22.00 hrs on the next day i.e., Wednesday (2 Services)

Reservation for the above weekly Special fare specials is open from Southern Railway's end, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.