HC gives nod to Kallakurichi school to conduct physical classes

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday permitted the Kallakurichi private school to reopen the physical class for students who are in Class 9 to Class 12. The school remains closed since July after a protest seeking justice for the mysterious death of a Class 12 girl led to violence.

Justice R Suresh Kumar passed the interim relief to the private school management on hearing the petition filed by the Latha Educational Trust which has been running the school. The petitioner sought direction to the state to allow the school to commence physical classes.

The counsel for the school management has informed the judge that it has altered and renovated the school as it was vandalized by a mob in July. According to the trust, a committee from the school education department visited and observed the renovation works. “Though the committee had seen all the works, it did not grant the permission to start the physical classes,” the trust submitted.

The school management also indicated that though online classes are being conducted, several students are not properly attending the same.

State Additional Advocate General (AAG) N Silambannan submitted that the renovation works in the school were done as per the recommendation of the state government and district administration.

Recording the submissions, the judge allowed the school to recommence physical classes for Class 9 to Class 12 for a period of one month. “After the reopening of classes, further decisions can be taken after considering the situations that persist during the physical functioning of the school,” the judge observed.

The court also insisted the school management that if it needs more police force for security purposes, the school shall approach the district SP. “District collector, Superintendent of Police, and School management shall discuss and decide about the number of policemen required for the protection. They shall also file an affidavit before the court regarding the need for police protection,” the judge noted and adjourned the case to November 15.