Extend cut off date for paddy insurance: Stalin tells Centre

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged the Union government to extend the cut-off date for enrolment of second Paddy crop insurance (Samba/Thaladi/Thisanam) growing in 27 districts to November 30.

In his demi official letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Stalin said, “I request the Government of India to extend the cut-off date for enrolment of Paddy II (Samba / Thaladi / Pishanam) crop growing in the above 27 districts from November 15 to 30, which will help a large number of farmers of major paddy cultivating districts like Thanjavur (I & II), Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur (I & II), Cuddalore, Pudukottai (I & II), Madurai, Karur, Salem, Tirupur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ramanathapuram(I & II), Theni, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Erode, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Perambalur and Sivaganga.”

Referring to his visit to Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts to review the areas affected due to unprecedented Northeast Monsoon rainfall, the Chief Minister said, “I observed that the enrolment of farmers during Special (Samba / Thaladi / Pishanam) season which started from 15th September, 2022, was proceeding well but could not be taken up continuously as a large number of farmers were not able to access the services of Common Service Centres & Financial Institutions due to continuous holidays for festivals like Navaratri & Diwali followed by incessant rains and most of the rivers were also in spate due to Northeast monsoon and resultant power disruption.”

“Hence, the farmers in these districts have represented to extend the cut-off date from 15.11.2022 to 30.11.2022 as the sowing of Paddy II in the current year is delayed,” he added.