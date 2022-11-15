EPS to visit flood-affected areas in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami would visit the flood affected areas in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts on Wednesday and meet farmers in the rain hit areas, according to party sources.

On Monday, EPS flanked by senior party functionaries visited the residential areas inundated with rain waters in Mugalivakkam and surrounding areas.

The former chief minister’s visit to flood-affected areas came following criticism from the ruling party, including minister P K Sekarbabu, who ridiculed the absence of the Opposition leaders on the ground to extend help for the people during the Northeast monsoon.