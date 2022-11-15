Eight sentenced to life in Dindigul loadman revenge murder case

MADURAI: Dindigul Additional Sessions Court on Tuesday convicted eight men of murder and sentenced them to life in prison. According to prosecution, J Sebasthiar (46) of Muthalagupatty, a load-man was murdered by the gang over rivalry between his fellow load-man Podari alias Prakash of the same locality. The murder occurred in 2014 and Dindigul Town South police filed a case. After investigating, the police arrested these eight men in connection with the incident. Sebasthiar was hacked to death in revenge because Prakash was murdered by Sebasthiar along with his relatives in 2006. Additional District Judge P Saravanan after examining the witnesses, found all the eight men guilty of murdering Sebasthiar and pronounced the verdict. Besides, a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on each of the accused.