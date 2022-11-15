'Crop damage assessment under way, expect compensation soon'

TIRUCHY: Officials have commenced the crop damage assessment and farmers would soon be disbursed compensation based on their report, said Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after visiting flood-hit areas and interacting with affected residents, farmers and fishermen, Meyyanathan said that farmers and fishermen had conveyed their grievances, which would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

He said that unprecedented rains lashed Mayiladuthurai, especially Sirkazhi, Kollidam and Sembanarkoil. Of these Sirkazhi East, Kollidam East and several coastal hamlets were severely affected. “Since the works were accelerated, several areas in Kollidam union have been limping to normalcy. Apart from the draining of water from flood-hit spots, relief materials are being distributed to the affected people,” he added.

The Minister said that 34,852 ha paddy fields were submerged in the rains and officials have commenced the crop damage assessment as per the instructions of the Chief Minister. ”As soon as the assessment gets over, farmers will get compensation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister said that officials are inspecting the entire district and desilting of canals wherever required was being carried out based on priority. “As promised by the Chief Minister, normalcy will return to the district within a couple of days,” he said.

Earlier, Meyyanathan visited Vettankudi, Vellakulam, Puthupattinam, Kottavimedu, Puliathurai, Thandankulam and Chattanathapuram.