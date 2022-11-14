Social justice a tight rope walk for Dravidian majors

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK have a reason to be circumspect on the reservation issue. Both parties must be aware that any digression from the social justice principles would affect them at the hustings.

Even the mighty MGR, founder of the AIADMK, had to pay the price in the 1980 Lok Sabha election for introducing a Rs 9,000 income ceiling for OBC reservation. Since then, neither MGR nor Jayalalaithaa and Karunanidhi had only increased the volume of reservation.

None dared to gamble on reservation or rather social justice issue until the AIADMK led by Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami ‘welcomed’ (EPS supporter D Jayakumar publicly welcomed the SC verdict) the EWS reservation verdict of the apex court.

Barring the national parties BJP, Congress and Marxists, any compromise on reservation policy is a no-go area for the regional parties, mainly the two Dravidian parties whose three key principles are twin language, state autonomy and social justice.

Perhaps, senior AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, who has demanded a review petition against the SC verdict, had understood the significance of MGR assertion on the floor of the House after the 1980 poll drubbing that the AIADMK led by him was in total agreement with the DMK on the three core principles. Curiously, the Dravidian parties are not alone in leading the social justice bandwagon. Like PMK, which has been consistent with the Dravidian parties on the reservation, the VCK led Thol Thirumavalavan has waxed lyrical against the implementation of EWS reservation.

“The union government must immediately release the results of the 2011 caste census. A fresh review of the quantum of reservation must be undertaken across the country on the basis of the 2011 caste census data. The percentage must be revised in tune with the released data, ” VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan told DT Next.

Political critic and former head of the Tamil department of University of Madras, professor V Arasu says; Tamil Nadu has had a distinct political history for time immemorial.

The state and its people’s political conviction has always differed from the national mainstream on reservation like issues. Even in the 1920s, leaders like Thiru Vi Ka and VOC in the Congress had insisted on reservation for the underprivileged, while the forward caste leaders in the party opposed it.

It is proof that EPS and his ilk in AIADMK have no ideological conviction. They think that the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be sufficient to face elections. They will face the consequences of it in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

VCK MLA Aloor Shahnawaz, a harsh critic of the AIADMK dilemma on the issue, said, “AIADMK should not go astray. When MGR and Jayalalithaa made wrong decisions, it affected them even. You (EPS) are an accidental CM. Are you larger than Jayalalithaa? Let EPS publicly state that they support EWS reservation. Every party leader has stated his/her position on the issue? Are you not a leader of the party? Why is EPS speaking through Jayakumar?”

EPS who was meticulous to quote Congress Jairam Ramesh on the issue, was conspicuously silent on his stand on providing 10 per cent reservation to EWS among forward castes.