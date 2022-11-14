TamilNadu

Sabarimala special trains: Full details inside

Train No. 07119 Narasapur – Kottayam Weekly Special fare special will leave Narasapur on Fridays at 05.00 hrs on 18th & 25th November, 2022 and reach Kottayam at 05.30 hrs on the next day (2 Services)
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified 18 pairs of Weekly Special fare Special trains to clear the extra rush during the Sabarimala Festival season.

Train No. 07119 Narasapur – Kottayam Weekly Special fare special will leave Narasapur on Fridays at 05.00 hrs on 18th & 25th November, 2022 and reach Kottayam at 05.30 hrs on the next day (2 Services)

Train No. 07120 Kottayam – Narasapur Weekly Special fare special will leave Kottayam on Saturdays at 09.30 hrs on 19th & 26th November, 2022 and reach Narasapur at 16.00 hrs on the next day (2 Services)

Train No. 07117 Secunderabad – Kollam Junction Weekly Special fare special will leave Secunderabad on Sundays at 16.00 hrs on 20th November, 04th, 18th December-2022 & 08th January-2023 and reach Kollam Junction at 23.00 hrs on the next day (4 Services).

Train No. 07118 Kollam Junction – Secunderabad Weekly Special fare special will leave Kollam Junction on Tuesdays at 02.30 hrs on 22nd November, 06th, 20th December-2022 & 10th January-2023 and reach Secunderabad at 09.05 hrs on the next day (4 Services).

Train No. 07121 Secunderabad – Kollam Junction Weekly Special fare special will leave Secunderabad on Sundays at 14.40 hrs on 27th November, 11th, 25th December-2022, 01st & 15th January-2023 and reach Kollam Junction at 23.00 hrs on the next day (5 Services).

Train No. 07122 Kollam Junction – Secunderabad Weekly Special fare special will leave Kollam Junction on Tuesdays at 02.30 hrs on 29th November, 13th, 27th December-2022, 03rd & 17th January-2023 and reach Secunderabad at 10.00 hrs on the next day (5 Services).

Train No. 07123 Secunderabad – Kollam Junction Weekly Special fare special will leave Secunderabad on Mondays at 14.30 hrs on 21st & 28th November-2022 and reach Kollam Junction at 23.50 hrs on the next day (2 Services).

Train No. 07124 Kollam Junction – Secunderabad Weekly Special fare special will leave Kollam Junction on Wednesdays at 02.30 hrs on 23rd & 30th November-2022 and reach Secunderabad at 11.00 hrs on the next day (2 Services).

Train No. 07125 Secunderabad – Kottayam Weekly Special fare special will leave Secunderabad on Sundays at 18.50 hrs on 20th & 27th November-2022 and reach Kottayam Junction at 21.00 hrs on the next day (2 Services).

Train No. 07126 Kottayam – Secunderabad Weekly Special fare special will leave Kottayam on Mondays at 23.15 hrs on 21st & 28th November-2022 and reach Secunderabad at 04.00 hrs on the next day i.e., Wednesday (2 Services)

Train No. 07127 Hyderabad – Kollam Junction Weekly Special fare special will leave Hyderabad on Tuesdays at 14.00 hrs on 15th, 22nd & 29th November-2022 and reach Kollam Junction at 18.00 hrs on the next day (3 Services).

Train No. 07128 Kollam Junction – Hyderabad Weekly Special fare special will leave Kollam Junction on Wednesdays at 20.45 hrs on 16th, 23rd & 30th November-2022 and reach Hyderabad at 01.30 hrs on the third day (3 Services), a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Special trains
South Central Railway
Sabarimala
weekly special fare special trains
Sabarimala Festival season
Sabarimala special trains

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in