Sabarimala special trains: Full details inside

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified 18 pairs of Weekly Special fare Special trains to clear the extra rush during the Sabarimala Festival season.

Train No. 07119 Narasapur – Kottayam Weekly Special fare special will leave Narasapur on Fridays at 05.00 hrs on 18th & 25th November, 2022 and reach Kottayam at 05.30 hrs on the next day (2 Services)

Train No. 07120 Kottayam – Narasapur Weekly Special fare special will leave Kottayam on Saturdays at 09.30 hrs on 19th & 26th November, 2022 and reach Narasapur at 16.00 hrs on the next day (2 Services)

Train No. 07117 Secunderabad – Kollam Junction Weekly Special fare special will leave Secunderabad on Sundays at 16.00 hrs on 20th November, 04th, 18th December-2022 & 08th January-2023 and reach Kollam Junction at 23.00 hrs on the next day (4 Services).

Train No. 07118 Kollam Junction – Secunderabad Weekly Special fare special will leave Kollam Junction on Tuesdays at 02.30 hrs on 22nd November, 06th, 20th December-2022 & 10th January-2023 and reach Secunderabad at 09.05 hrs on the next day (4 Services).

Train No. 07121 Secunderabad – Kollam Junction Weekly Special fare special will leave Secunderabad on Sundays at 14.40 hrs on 27th November, 11th, 25th December-2022, 01st & 15th January-2023 and reach Kollam Junction at 23.00 hrs on the next day (5 Services).

Train No. 07122 Kollam Junction – Secunderabad Weekly Special fare special will leave Kollam Junction on Tuesdays at 02.30 hrs on 29th November, 13th, 27th December-2022, 03rd & 17th January-2023 and reach Secunderabad at 10.00 hrs on the next day (5 Services).

Train No. 07123 Secunderabad – Kollam Junction Weekly Special fare special will leave Secunderabad on Mondays at 14.30 hrs on 21st & 28th November-2022 and reach Kollam Junction at 23.50 hrs on the next day (2 Services).

Train No. 07124 Kollam Junction – Secunderabad Weekly Special fare special will leave Kollam Junction on Wednesdays at 02.30 hrs on 23rd & 30th November-2022 and reach Secunderabad at 11.00 hrs on the next day (2 Services).

Train No. 07125 Secunderabad – Kottayam Weekly Special fare special will leave Secunderabad on Sundays at 18.50 hrs on 20th & 27th November-2022 and reach Kottayam Junction at 21.00 hrs on the next day (2 Services).

Train No. 07126 Kottayam – Secunderabad Weekly Special fare special will leave Kottayam on Mondays at 23.15 hrs on 21st & 28th November-2022 and reach Secunderabad at 04.00 hrs on the next day i.e., Wednesday (2 Services)

Train No. 07127 Hyderabad – Kollam Junction Weekly Special fare special will leave Hyderabad on Tuesdays at 14.00 hrs on 15th, 22nd & 29th November-2022 and reach Kollam Junction at 18.00 hrs on the next day (3 Services).

Train No. 07128 Kollam Junction – Hyderabad Weekly Special fare special will leave Kollam Junction on Wednesdays at 20.45 hrs on 16th, 23rd & 30th November-2022 and reach Hyderabad at 01.30 hrs on the third day (3 Services), a statement issued by Southern Railway said.