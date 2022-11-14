Ramajeyam case: SIT told to file probe status report

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to file a report explaining the investigation status in the murder of KN Ramajeyam, brother of Tamil Nadu Municipalities Administration Minister KN Nehru.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by Ramajeyam’s other brother KN Ravichandran. The petitioner approached the court for a direction to transfer the case from the CBI to the state police.

When the matter was taken up for hearing, the SIT headed by Thoothukkudi SP Jayakumar informed the court that they have cross-examined about 30 people, furthering the investigation.

Meanwhile, the judge did not accept the submissions and directed the SIT to file a status report on the progress of the case on November 21.

The petitioner Ravichandran submitted that despite the CB-CID and CBI probing the murder case, there were no developments despite the incident that happened in March 2009. Therefore, he sought direction from the CBI to hand over the case to the state police.

After hearing the submissions, Justice (since retired) V Bharathidasan of the Madras HC ordered SIT probe to identify the murders in the case. The SIT was headed by Thoothukkudi SP S Jayakumar, Ariyalur DSP Madan, and CBI officer R Ravi.

The matter was posted on November 21.