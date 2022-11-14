Rain fury: Causeways flooded, crops on 500 acres submerged in Vellore

VELLORE: With the northeast monsoon getting vigorous over the state, crops in around 500 acres in Tiruvannamalai district crops have submerged due to the rains for the past few days and water was flowing over causeways at several places in Tiruvannamalai and Vellore districts.

The water that was flowing over the causeway connecting Devanampattu and Narthampoondi entered several acres of agricultural lands in the region affecting standing crops.

In neighbouring Vellore, Collector Kumaravel Pandian has cautioned the public not to enter the Palar, Goddar and Ponnai, which have swelled due to continuous heavy rain in the region. The warning was issued as it has been predicted that the downpour would continue for some more days, officials said.

The Seruvangi irrigation tank (aka Nellurpet tank) at Guidyattam, which can hold up to 100 mcft, is almost full due to excess flow from the Mordana dam’s distribution channel and from the Kaundanya river.

“Locals are happy as the brimming tank will recharge ground water in nearby areas as also in Gudiyattam town,” said a Gudiyattam municipal official. However, the tank caused a flutter on November 22 last year when its bund suffered a 100-metre long and 5-foot-high breach. “As locals expressed fears that it may again suffer a breach, a team of technical officials from Chennai who took soil samples decided to use the latest methods to strengthen the affected portion,” a PWD official said.

With the check dam at Pullur on TN-AP border near Vaniyambadi releasing surplus inflow into the Palar, the ground-level causeway in Vaniyambadi town was inundated. Public were restricted from using the causeway. Similarly, the causeway connecting Koratti and Thandukanur near Tirupattur town was flooded and the facility was closed for public from Sunday.

On Sunday evening police had a torrid time rescuing a drunk man, who was stranded in knee-deep water in the middle of the submerged causeway connecting Kariakudal and Sirunamalli villages in Ranipet’s Nemili taluk.