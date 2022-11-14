Protest in Thanjai seeking disbursal of crop insurance claims

TIRUCHY: A section of farmers staged a protest demanding to disburse the insurance claims for 2021-22 in Thanjavur on Monday.

The farmers led by P Ayyakannu, the state president of Desiya Thennidiya Nadhigal inaippu sangam who assembled in front of the Thanjavur District Collectorate and blocked the main roads.

The farmers said that they had lost the entire crop in 2021-22.

Despite the farmers insured their entire crops, they were distributed only Rs 36 lakh and cheated the farming community.

This had led to a great loss to the farmers and they demanded the fast disbursal of the entire insurance claims.

They also demanded the disbursement of pending dues to the sugarcane farmers by Thiru Arooran Sugar Factory

They raised slogans in support of their demand and blocked the vehicle movements. Soon, the police who were on duty held talks with the agitating farmers.

The farmers demanded to allow them to meet the District Collector.

However, the police gave permission only to five persons and so the five farmers led by Ayyakannu met the collector and handed over their petition.