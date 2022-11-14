Planning panel presents phase-2 study on free travel for women

CHENNAI: The State Planning Commission presented a phase 2 study report on the “Zero-Ticket Bus Travel Scheme for Women” on Monday.

An official release said that the phase-I study was conducted in the Chennai Metropolitan Area and the report was submitted to the chief minister in June 2022.

“The study was scaled up across the state by conducting the survey in the agri-belt of Nagapattinam, tourism-belt of Madurai and industrial-belt of Tiruppur,” it said.

The study covered the age profile, social category, educational–profile, income profile, and average savings of the women commuters who avail of the zero-ticket scheme.