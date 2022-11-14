OPS demands TN govt to fix Rs 75K as compensation for damaged crops

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Monday appealed to the State government to give compensation to the tune of Rs 75,000 per hectare of damaged paddy crops and demanded the government to enhance rain relief compensation.
Chief Minister MK Stalin, when he was the leader of opposition, demanded the then AIADMK government to fix Rs 75,000 as compensation for damaged paddy crops per hectare. “Since he (M K Stalin) is the Chief Minister now, the farmers are expecting that he will implement this,” said OPS in a statement.
He noted that Sirkazhi and several parts of the neighbouring districts were severely damaged in the heavy downpour due to the Northeast monsoon’s fury. Paddy crops in more than a lakh acres were badly damaged in Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district and a similar situation prevails in Cuddalore district.
The DMK government should enhance the flood relief measures and aid on par with the escalating price hike, he said and pointed out that the government, at present, was extending compensation and relief aids for the flood affected victims as per the government order issued in 2015.
