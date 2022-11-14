TamilNadu

OPS demands TN govt to fix Rs 75K as compensation for damaged crops

Chief Minister MK Stalin, when he was the leader of opposition, demanded the then AIADMK government to fix Rs 75,000 as compensation for damaged paddy crops per hectare. “Since he (M K Stalin) is the Chief Minister now, the farmers are expecting that he will implement this,” said OPS in a statement.
O Panneerselvam
O Panneerselvam
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Monday appealed to the State government to give compensation to the tune of Rs 75,000 per hectare of damaged paddy crops and demanded the government to enhance rain relief compensation.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, when he was the leader of opposition, demanded the then AIADMK government to fix Rs 75,000 as compensation for damaged paddy crops per hectare. “Since he (M K Stalin) is the Chief Minister now, the farmers are expecting that he will implement this,” said OPS in a statement.

He noted that Sirkazhi and several parts of the neighbouring districts were severely damaged in the heavy downpour due to the Northeast monsoon’s fury. Paddy crops in more than a lakh acres were badly damaged in Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district and a similar situation prevails in Cuddalore district.

The DMK government should enhance the flood relief measures and aid on par with the escalating price hike, he said and pointed out that the government, at present, was extending compensation and relief aids for the flood affected victims as per the government order issued in 2015.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

O Panneerselvam
TN Govt
Tamil Nadu Government
Tamil Nadu rains
DMK Government
TN rains
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Flood Relief
TN rain
Sirkazhi
Red alert in Chennai
Heavy rain in Chennai
Chennairains
Heavy rainfall in TN
CM M K Stalin
Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu
Chennai red alert
TN red alert
Tamil Nadu red alrert
TN rain alert news
OPS on Chennai rains
damaged paddy crops
Compensation of damaged crops
Damaged crops in TN

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in