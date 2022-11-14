Officials inspect rain-hit plantation sites near Bodi

MADURAI: A team of officials from the departments of agriculture and revenue on Monday inspected some areas at Vadakkumalai village in Bodinayakanur taluk of Theni district that were affected by recent rains.

Several farmers have been relying on plantation crops for their livelihood, but the recent rains, damaged crops, chiefly cardamom and coffee, sources said.

A Jalal, rahsildar of Bodinayakanur, who led the team, which assessed the extent of damage caused to these plantation crops, said inspections were carried out in five revenue survey numbers covering a distance of less than five acres.

The team after completing the crop damage assessment would finalize the details of the compensation fund. A final report would be forwarded to the state government, Jalal said.

Sources said catchment areas along western ghats bordering the district have been experiencing a considerable amount of rain pushing up storage in reservoirs in the region to a substantial level. While the storage in Vaigai dam (71 feet) crossed 70 ft with an inflow of 3625 cusecs and discharge of 1,866 cusecs, the level in Manjalar dam (57) stood at 55 ft and Sothuparai dam (126.28 ft) and Shanmuganathi dam (52.55 ft) is almost full, sources said.