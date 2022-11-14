Madurai police cyber wing nabs man for sending clips

MADURAI: A stranger, who forwarded a porn video through his cell phone to an unknown woman of Sholavandan in Madurai district, has been arrested by the Cyber Crime Wing of Madurai on Monday.

The accused has been identified as C Murugan, a resident of Ottu Pacheri, Sholavandan, sources said. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim months ago, Superintendent of Police R.

Shiva Prasad instructed the Cyber crime prevention team to crack the case. The Madurai Cyber Crime Wing received the complaint on May 2 this year from the victim, who claimed that she suffered mental agony after she received the porn video and images through WhatsApp from an anonymous phone number and citing these, the victim sought action against the accused.