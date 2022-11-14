Lightning kills 3 in Pudukkottai

TIRUCHY: Three including two students were killed in a lightning strike in Pudukkottai on Monday evening. It is said, R Ilayaraja (38) a resident from Parayur village near Thirupunavasal in Pudukkottai went to pick up his nephew and niece P Sanjay (18) and P Sanjana (16) from their school on Monday evening in hi motorcycle.

It is said, Sanjay is studying in class 12 while Sanjana is in Class 10. When they were nearing Singarakottai temple, a lightning struck them in which they fell on the road. The passersby who rushed to the spot rescued the trio and sent them to the Thirupunavasal PHC where the doctors declared them dead. Subsequently, the bodies were sent to the Manamelkudi GH.