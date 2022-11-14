Kin of Tirunelveli farmer killed by gang seek compensation, govt job

MADURAI: Scores of people including members of caste outfit and relatives of a murdered victim on Monday thronged the entrance of Tirunelveli Collectorate, blocking vehicular traffic on Kokkirakulam road.

Traffic was affected for about twenty minutes and only after officials convinced the crowd that action would be taken, they dispersed.

Meanwhile, a few from the crowd pelted stones at a government bus, sources said. The crowd looked agitated as they were demanding stern action against the accused, who indulged in the murder of Mayandi (38) of Seevalaperi. Mayandi, a resident of Yadava street in Seevalaperi, the cattle farmer, was allegedly murdered by a gang on Thursday at Seevalaperi-Kaliyavoor road and fled the scene.