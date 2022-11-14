Jailed for killing forester, Veerappan’s 2 aides walk free

COIMBATORE: Two associates of slain forest brigand Veerappan convicted in connection with the murder of three persons including a forest department staff walked out of Coimbatore Central Prison after more than 30 years on Monday.

T Andiyappan, 65 and K Perumal, 67 along with Veerappan’s elder brother M Madhaiyan were arrested by Bungalowpudur police for murdering forest range officer Chidambaranathan and two others near Gunderipallam dam in Erode in 1987.

They were lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison and seven years ago Madhaiyan was shifted to Salem Central Prison. He died of illness in Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital (GMKMC) in May this year. Madhaiyan was suffering from various ailments including diabetes.

Meanwhile, various political parties and members of human rights organizations were demanding the release of Andiyappan and Perumal as they were languishing in jail for long. Meanwhile, the state government recently granted remission to the duo in view of former chief minister Annadurai’s birth anniversary.

On release Andiyappan left for his hometown Mettur in Salem and Perumal to his native village near Gobinatham in Erode. Expressing happiness over their release, Andiyappan and Perumal said that they could now pursue an independent life and stay with their family.

Veerappan, who was involved in the abduction of Karnataka matinee idol Rajkumar had faced several cases of elephant poaching and sandalwood smuggling from the forests in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka states. He was shot dead in an encounter by the Special Task Force in October, 2004.

Slain forest brigand Veerappan’s associate T Andiyappan said, “I was forced to languish in jail for 32 years even though I did not commit any crime. I was declared a criminal and lodged in prison just because I was with Veerappan, who is also my relative.”

Speaking to media in Mettur in Salem district following his release from Coimbatore Central Prison, Andiyappan said, “I was sent to prison, when my son was barely a six months old child.”

“Now, he is married and has two children. A majority of my life was spent in prison. I do not know what to do next and the government should extend some help for the rest of my life,” he said.