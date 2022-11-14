Edu dept begins campaign for inclusive education in TN

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Children’s Day, Monday, the School Education Department has begun an inclusive education campaign under the Individualised Education Plans (IEPs) for children with disabilities.

The campaign, with several activities, will conclude on December 3, observed as International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The aim is to bring in more differently-abled children into government schools besides 1.3 lakh students enrolled this year.

Additionally, as part of the campaign, sports competitions and cultural programmes are being conducted to create a conducive environment for children at schools, and funds have also been allotted for the same.

The department has stated the campaign to ensure that no child is deprived of quality education regardless of their physical and mental challenges. Hence, as part of which, various awareness programmes are being held at respective districts to identify differently-abled children, provide them with early intervention and ultimately enroll them in schools.

The event on Monday began by taking a pledge for inclusive education. Subsequently on Wednesday, the education department has planned to conduct an awareness rally in all districts.

“A rally will be held on the inclusion of differently-abled children in school. Students of classes 6 to 9, members of the school management committee, local leaders and doctors will participate in the rally. Events are held by carrying banners and raising slogans to emphasise the identification of differently-abled children at an early stage and their inclusion in school,” said a department official.

Following this, the department has planned a line-up of six events till December 3. “Many differently-abled students are deprived of education as most parents feel their child cannot pursue education with the disability or it will be challenging to the child. Hence to cater to the notion and to help them access education is why the campaign is being held,” added the official.