BJP should be ousted from Centre, says CPM leader Sitaram Yechury

COIMBATORE: Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said that just like how the double engine rule of AIADMK-BJP was ousted in Tamil Nadu, a non-BJP government should be formed in the centre.

“Everyone united to oust the double engine rule of AIADMK and BJP in Tamil Nadu. A similar feat should be made at the national level to oust the BJP,” he said while addressing a political meeting in Coimbatore.

Further, Yechury said that people in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will teach a befitting lesson to BJP in the assembly polls.

“The BJP is trying to impose Hindi and create Hindustan without giving equal opportunities to all. In Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the governors as chancellors are trying to control the functioning of universities and are trying to impose their Hindutva agenda,” he said.

Alleging that the fascist BJP government is trying to sell the nation to corporates by privatising public sector firms, Yechury said that representatives from the industrial sector in Coimbatore including textile and MSME pump manufacturer’s fear that corporates may take over their business.

“They were hit hard by the GST. The BJP had failed to fulfill any of its promises given to farmers, who were the largest consumers of pump sets. The farmers and working class people should come together for a protest in front of parliament in 2023 to defeat BJP. We are striving to form a large alliance to chase away the BJP,” he said.